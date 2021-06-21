Woman estate agent hurt in ‘random attack’ in Haywards Heath

Lizzie Noble, 22, was on her way back to her car from a house viewing when she was grabbed by someone from behind.

“It was completley unexpected, a random attack, completely unprovoked,” she said.

“Someone grabbed my hair, pushed me forward and punched me straight in the face.

Police are appealing for witnesses

“I elbowed them and they ran off straight into some hedges. I had no sight of them.”

Lizzie was left with a black eye and had some of her hair pulled out.

The attack happened on a footpath leading from Chapman Way near to St Francis Social Club at around 12.50pm on Saturday (June 19).

Lizzie ran straight to her car after the attack and called the police.

Estate agent Lizzie Noble was the victim of a 'random attack'

“They were there immediately,” she said. “They asked if I wanted them to take me to hospital or call an ambulance, but I wasn’t in pain anywhere else other than my face.”

Instead, she drove to a family member’s house in Lindfield and called her partner to tell him what happened.

“He was so shocked and disgusted that someone would do such a thing.”

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

PC Sam Chapman said; “We have had no reports recently of similar incidents or anything else that could be linked to this.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who saw anything else suspicious in that area on Saturday morning.