Woman fights off sex attacker in Horsham street

Police are hunting a man who attempted to sexually assault a woman in a Horsham street.

The woman was walking west along Harwood Road, Horsham, when she became aware of a man following her as she crossed the roundabout junction with Comptons Lane at about 8.15am on Saturday (25 May), said police.

A police spokesman said: “As she continued along Harwood Road the man grabbed her and pushed her up against a fence and attempted to sexually assault her.

“However, she kneed him and hit him in the face and was able to run off.

“The man did not follow her and ran off in the direction from which he had come.”

He was described as white, about 20, quite skinny and tall, wearing a tracksuit, and dark grey or black trainers.

PC Neil Twelves said; “The victim was very shaken by the incident but was not physically hurt.

“This is a very unusual incident for the area, there is no pattern of any similar recent incidents.

“If anyone was either in the area that morning saw anything of what happened, or has any other information, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 339 of 25/05.”

