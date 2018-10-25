Woman in Crawley attacked as she returned home

A woman was hit over the head as she returned to her home in Crawley on Monday (October 22).

Sussex Police are now appealing for witnesses following the assault.

Police say that officers went to the home in Scallows Road, Crawley, at 10.55am on Monday after a woman reported being hit over the head when she was opening the back door of her property.

The suspect was described as of slim build and wearing dark coloured trousers, a dark coloured hooded top and dirty trainers.

A Sat Nav, wallet and receipts were reported as stolen from the victim’s car, which was parked on the driveway.

Police say if anyone noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area at this time please report online or call 101 quoting 323 of 22/10.