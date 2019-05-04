Woman jailed after ‘nasty attack’ on elderly woman in Sussex

A woman has been jailed after pleading guilty to attempting to rob an elderly woman in Sussex.

Clare Tasker, 38, of no fixed address, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, April 26, charged with assault with intent to rob and admitted the offence, police said.

Clare Tasker, 38, has been jailed after pleading guilty to attempting to rob an elderly woman in Brighton. Picture: Sussex Police

The court heard that an 89-year-old woman was passing Co-op in London Road, Brighton, on March 27, when she was approached by Tasker, who had earlier been sitting on the floor against a bus stop, covered by a blanket.

As Tasker went to grab her bag, the elderly woman was knocked to the ground, the court heard.

The court then heard that Tasker left her lying on the pavement bruised and shaken and walked off empty handed.

Detective Constable Scott Moore said: “This was a nasty attack by Tasker on an elderly woman who was out shopping during an afternoon in London Road. It left the victim extremely shaken up.

“The sentence means Tasker will be off the streets and unable to prey on elderly vulnerable victims.

“We would like to thank the members of public who came to the victim’s aid on that afternoon.”

Tasker was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

READ MORE: Partial closure order served on Worthing home

Earthquake felt in Crawley in early hours