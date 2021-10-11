Woman on bicycle involved in collision with van in Horley

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a woman on a bicycle and a van in Horley on Monday, October 4.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 11th October 2021, 10:23 am

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a woman on a bicycle and a van on the A23 Brighton Road, Horley on Monday, October 4.

"The collision happened at around 7.40pm opposite the Texaco Service Station on Brighton Road. The cyclist suffered a dislocated shoulder as a result.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage covering that route.

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a woman on a bicycle and a van in Horley on Monday, October 4

"If you have any information which could help, please contact us quoting incident number PR/45210105969 via

• Webchat on our website surrey.police.uk.

• Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

• Calling us on 101

"If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."