Woman on bicycle involved in collision with van in Horley
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a woman on a bicycle and a van in Horley on Monday, October 4.
"The collision happened at around 7.40pm opposite the Texaco Service Station on Brighton Road. The cyclist suffered a dislocated shoulder as a result.
"We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage covering that route.
"If you have any information which could help, please contact us quoting incident number PR/45210105969 via
• Webchat on our website surrey.police.uk.
• Calling us on 101
"If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."