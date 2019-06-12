You can take a look around Surrey Police’s CCTV control room

Surrey Police is inviting people to take a look around its CCTV control room on Surveillance Camera Day.

Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Porter said “Surveillance Camera Day is a world first.

“The UK is sometimes referred to as ‘the most surveilled country on the planet’.

“I want to start a conversation about how surveillance cameras are used, why they’re used and who is using them.”

Surrey Police will open the doors of its CCTV control room in Woking on Thursday, June 20.

Graham Lane, Surrey Police’s Deputy Head of Contact, said, “We are really excited to be taking part in Surveillance Camera Day and we look forward to inviting the public to look around and gain an understanding of how we use CCTV in order to keep Surrey safe.

“We have a limited number of places available on the day and we would encourage you to reserve yours to avoid disappointment.”

You can pre-book a time slot for our event held at Woking Police Station by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/surrey-police-7867744371.

Visitors will be required to bringphoto ID and sign a confidentiality agreement before entering the CCTV control room. The use of smart phones or any other recording devices will be prohibited.