Young male seen climbing 5G mast in Ashurst Wood, say Mid Sussex Police
Mid Sussex Police received reports of a ‘young male’ climbing a 5G mast in Ashurst Wood yesterday (Tuesday, September 7).
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 9:53 am
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the team was called at 5pm.
He said the reports were of ‘an unknown young male, possibly upset, climbing up a 5G mobile phone mast’.
“When we got there and had a look, the male had disappeared,” said Inspector Taylor.
“Did any else witness the male climbing the mast?”
Anyone with information can call 101 or contact police at www.sussex.police.uk, quoting CAD 1047