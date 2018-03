A cyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash outside a town centre supermarket.

Police closed part of the Guildford Road in Horsham after a black Skoda Superb and a cyclist collided outside the Co-Op store at 9.30pm yesterday (March 26).

The cyclist, a 40-year-old man from Horsham, was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill with serious injuries.

The road was closed in both directions at the junctions with Rushams Road and Blackbridge Lane.