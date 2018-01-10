Cyclist seriously injured in village crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a road crash in Cranleigh earlier today.

The collision, involving a bicycle and a white Nissan Qashqai, took place in Elmbridge Road around 9.15am.

The cyclist has been taken to St George’s Hospital in Tooting with serious injuries.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident but has since been reopened.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: “If you witnessed the incident, or you have any other information which could assist our enquiries, please get in touch on 101 quoting reference number PR/P18007284.”