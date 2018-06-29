Dance for Ebonie - fundraising gig tonight

Supporters of Ebonie Musselwhite, seven, who needs urgent treatment for a rare form of leukaemia, are holding a fundraising dance tonight. (Friday June 29)

Organisers say all are welcome to the dance, at Three Bridges Football Club - tickets on the door are £10

The party is from 7pm to 12pm. Everyone who attends will be entered for a free prize draw for an annual Merlin pass for a family of four.

Raffle prizes are:

- Michael McIntyre tickets for any gig

- Four night self-catering luxury stay in Cornwall

- One hour flight in a light aircraft

- Dinner at Lyles of London cooked by Michelin star chef James Lowe - 38th Best restaurant in the world

- Patio set from Homebase worth £100

- £100 Voucher for Phase 8 Ladies clothing

- Parliamentary Whisky kindly donated by Henry Smith MP

- £50 Apricot Ladies Clothing Voucher - Bottle of Tattinger Champagne - £100 Parker Pen – Metrobus 13 weeks free bus travel pass including Brighton - two hour Photo shoot – Custom made Family Trees.

The new Mayor of Crawley, Carlos Castro will attend. There will be free meals and live sets from You Tube singing sensation Alexx and DJ Nathan Cook.

https://www.facebook.com/EbonieroseM

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ebonie-rosem

https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/news/community-comes-together-to-get-vital-help-for-ebonie-1-8549622

