Dates announced for open evenings for major new Horsham school

Proposals to open a major new school in Horsham will be outlined at two open evenings set to take place later this month.

The new 1,600 pupil school is to be run by the Bohunt Education Trust and will be known as Bohunt Horsham.

Open evenings will be held on October 17 and 18. The trust says it will announce the venue ‘shortly.’

The new school will initially open for Year 7 pupils in temporary accommodation at Arun House in Hurst Road, Horsham. It is planned that a purpose-built school will open as part of the town’s north Horsham development in 2020.

Meanwhile, West Sussex County Council says that parents interested in sending their children to the new school should apply directly to the Bohunt Education Trust.

A county council spokesman said: “Parents in the Horsham area should complete the West Sussex County Council online application form to submit their preferred school choices from those currently available and this must be completed by 31 October 2018.

“The application process for 2019 admissions for Bohunt School, Horsham, is being handled directly by the Bohunt Education Trust. Parents interested in a place for their child at this school should make a separate application directly to the trust.

“Details of how and when this can be done will be made available by the trust in due course. The national deadline of 31 October 2018 will not apply for this school for the 2019 intake year.

“Parents with any questions can call our admissions team on 03330142903.”

Information about secondary and primary admission applications and how to apply online can be found here: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/education-children-and-families/schools-and-colleges/school-places/