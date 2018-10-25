Debenhams closure announcement is ‘devastating news’ - Usdaw

Usdaw is urging Debenhams to recognise it as their staff’s trade union, following the news that the retailer plans to close up to 50 of its stores.

Debenhams, which has posted record annual losses, has said that the store closure plan puts 4,000 jobs at risk.

Shopworkers’ trade union Usdaw says recognising Usdaw as the staff’s trade union would give them a voice in the business’ future.

Usdaw National Officer Dave Gill said: “This is clearly devastating news for the staff and we are deeply concerned that the company has not said which stores they are planning to close, so uncertainty hangs over every Debenhams store and shopworker. We are urging the management to get round the table with us so we can work together to turn the business around.

“Crucial to the future of the company is the staff and their voice should be heard, they must also be treated with dignity and respect and that is best done through their trade union Usdaw.

“We are providing our members with the support and advice they need at this very difficult time.”

