Decision reached on Horsham Lidl plans

Councillors have made a decision this evening on the future of Lidl in Horsham.

Plans to build a new food store at the former Dreams site in Foundry Lane were approved at Horsham District Council’s Planning Committee North meeting.

Lidl announces plans for new Horsham store on Foundry Lane site. Pic Steve Robards SR1815097 SUS-180530-120359001

The German retailer is set to create a new supermarket, complete with 51 parking spaces and creating up to 40 new jobs.

More to follow.

