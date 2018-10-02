Decision reached on Horsham Lidl plans

Councillors have made a decision this evening on the future of Lidl in Horsham.
Plans to build a new food store at the former Dreams site in Foundry Lane were approved at Horsham District Council’s Planning Committee North meeting.
The German retailer is set to create a new supermarket, complete with 51 parking spaces and creating up to 40 new jobs.
More to follow.
For more on the Lidl plans see our previous stories:
All you need to know about Horsham Lidl plans
Waitrose opposes plans for new Horsham Lidl store
REVEALED: Plans for new Lidl store in Horsham