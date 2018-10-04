Delays and cancellations at Gatwick Airport following poor weather

Poor weather across the South East has caused delays and cancellations to flights at Gatwick Airport today (October 4).

The airport said foggy weather had caused problems with aircraft throughout the day and issues were still ongoing this evening.

On its website Gatwick is advising passengers to continue checking flight details with their airline.

It said: “Poor weather across the South East of England has caused some delays and cancellations at the airport. We recognise that this can be extremely frustrating and anyone affected should check with their airline for the latest flight information.”