Demonstration planned against oil drilling near Horley

Hundreds of Surrey residents are set to gather near Horley this weekend to demonstrate against oil drilling at Horse Hill.

Back in September Surrey County Council approved an application for four new hydrocarbon wells and a water reinjection well.

This will see six wells drilling for 25 years at the Horse Hill site.

A demonstration will be held near Horley on Saturday (October 26) to demonstrate against the oil drilling activities.

Led by campaign groups and supported by Frack Free Surrey and Extinction Rebellion members, the Horse Hill Rebel Alliance will be drawing attention to the perceived hypocrisy of the county council in approving the extraction of fossil fuels at the same time as declaring a climate emergency.

Campaigners are urging all concerned residents to bring friends and family to the demonstration, with music drummers, banners and speeches.

The peaceful protest will start at 10.30am at the junction of Horse Hill and the A217 Reigate Road opposite the Black Horse pub.

