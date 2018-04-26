Developer joins battle against incinerator plans

Developers behind plans for one of the biggest housing projects in Horsham have joined the fight against proposals to build a new incinerator on its doorstep.

Liberty Property Trust is set to build 2,750 new homes complete with new schools, a business park and recreational spaces on land north of the town.

Wealden Brickworks.''GV of Wealden Brickworks were there are plans for a controversal waste incinerator site.''Langhurst Road, North Horsham, Sussex.''Picture : Liz Pearce 12/10/2016'LP1601110 SUS-161210-145954008

Waste management firm Britaniacrest Recycling has submitted an application to build a new 24-hour Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility at the site of the former Wealden Brickworks, in Langhurstwood Road, right next to the already-approved development site.

Liberty has submitted its objections to West Sussex County Council raising concerns over the size of the building, possible pollution affecting new and existing residents, and potential traffic issues.

The concerns were echoed by residents at a public meeting last Friday and campaigners have been out in force over the weekend, with public commenting set to close on Saturday (April 28).

In a 25-page document, available on the county council’s planning portal, Liberty said the facility would have ‘adverse impacts’ which would ‘affect both the existing residents and those living, working, and enjoying their recreation’ in its new development.

It outlined several planning policies which it says the application does not adhere to and that ‘provides overwhelming reasons’ why the plans should be refused.

Issues have been raised around the impact on air quality, the impact on the environment and increase in the level of traffic along surrounding roads.

Liberty also claims the public consultation was ‘inadequate’ with ‘very little detail’ given at the exhibition in January.

The views were supported by residents at a public meeting held on Friday, April 20, by North Horsham Parish Council.

The council said more than 50 people attended the meeting at Holbrook Tythe Barn - including parish, district and county councillors - as it looked to gauge residents’ views on the application.

A spokesman said residents echoed Liberty concerns with issues also raised around the size and scale of the building as well as light and noise pollution and the impact on recycling.

Many said they were also concerned about potential health risks and the ‘lack of information available to make informed decisions’.

“In conclusion all residents that spoke at the meeting were against the incinerator,” the spokesman said. “It was felt that the application did not comply with planning policies including the National Planning Policy Framework, Horsham District Planning Framework and West Sussex Waste Local Plan on many counts.”

Tonight the parish council will meet to discuss its views on the application.

Campaigners were also out in the town centre over the weekend.

Protesters from group No Incinerator 4 Horsham were canvassing in the Carfax as they looked to gain more signatures for their petition opposing the plans.

So far more than 2,500 have signed but the group is aiming to get 3,000 in order for the application to be debated in a full council meeting.

To sign the petition visit www.change.org/p/no-incinerator-4-horsham?recruiter=147148750&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition