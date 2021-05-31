Dial 999 if you see this Crawley man

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information after Lewis Hickey, 26, from Crawley was reported missing.

Lewis was last seen at Faygate station at about 11am today. Police have asked anyone with information about his whereabouts by dialling 999.

A spokesman for Sussex Police: "We're concerned for Lewis Hickey, 26, who has been reported #missing from #Crawley. Lewis was last seen at Faygate station about 11am on Monday (31 May). Please dial 999 if you see him."