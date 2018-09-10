Did you see top tribute acts MacBusted and Re-Take That at Tilgate Park?

Top tribute acts thrilled thousands at St Catherine’s Hospice’s Live at the Lake fundraising event on Saturday (September 8).

More than 2,500 people were entertained with a DJ set and a range of family-friendly entertainment including a children’s disco, sand art, glitter station and inflatable dragon before the show.

A St Catherine’s spokesman said: “MacBusted were first to step on stage, and got the crowd going with their energetic performance of classic hits like Crashed the Wedding and Stacey’s Mum.

“As dusk drew, excitement grew for the headline performance from Re-Take That, who’ve been described as the best tribute act you’ll ever see. And the band certainly didn’t disappoint!

“Their electric performance had the crowd singing and dancing along to many Take That favourites, including Relight my Fire, Back for Good, Rule the World, Patience and Never Forget.”

See also:

JCB ram raid at Co-op

Huge success for town food festival

Southern Business Awards: Who are the winners?

Paul Waite, Re-Take That’s Gary Barlow, said: “It was brilliant to perform in Tilgate Park on Saturday. There was a fantastic crowd and knowing we were singing for such a great, local cause made the evening even more special. We really enjoyed our time in Crawley and hope that everyone who came along had as good a time as us.”

Hannah Shorter, St Catherine’s events project fundraiser, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who joined us on Saturday. You all helped to create an amazing atmosphere! Currently, St Catherine’s can only care for one in three people who need us, but with our community’s support, in the future, we want to be there for everyone who needs us.”

To find out about future St Catherine’s events, or how you can support the hospice, visit: www.stch.org.uk.