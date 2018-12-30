Disemboweled fox found in Horsham district, anti-fox hunting charity says

The disemboweled corpse of a fox has been found in the Horsham district, according to an anti-fox hunting charity.

According to the League Against Cruel Sports, the fox's body was retrieved by a member of the West Sussex Hunt Saboteurs yesterday in an area southeast of Billingshurst.

A disemboweled fox was discovered in the Horsham district. Picture: West Sussex Hunt Saboteurs

The charity's spokesman said police had been informed and had attended the incident.

Read more:

Apologies after Lewes pub says ‘vegans not welcome’

Rustington machete attack: accused does not enter plea in court

Tributes paid to Littlehampton woman who died in collision: 'Christmas will never quite be the same again'

Chris Luffingham, director of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, described the discovery as 'horrific and sad'.

Fox hunting was banned by the Hunting Act 2004 in England and Wales, so many hunts now follow the practice of trail-hunting, whereby a scent is laid down for hounds to follow rather than a live animal.