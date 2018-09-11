Dive into gruesome green gunge to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice

People will dive into gruesome green gunge at a spooktacular event to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice.

The Halloween Challenge is taking place on Sunday October 28 at Copthorne School, Crawley.

The course includes three zones filled with spooky obstacles and challenges.

Hourly start slots will be available to book between 10am and 5pm, with the 5pm slot for adults only.

Competitors will be rewarded with glow in the dark medals, trick or treat goodie bags and a monster after-party.

There will also be a fancy dress competition.

Read also:

Appeal for witnesses after serious assault at petrol station in Horley

Boy arrested after Samurai sword and machete discovered by armed police

‘Wild forest-themed’ mini golf course with waterfall plan for Crawley park

Louise Wise, events fundraiser at St Catherine’s, said: “We’re so excited for our brand new Halloween Challenge! The event promises to be full of spooky surprises and haunted happenings, with plenty for everyone to enjoy. Currently, St Catherine’s can only care for one in three local people, but with the support of our local community – people like you, we can be there for everyone who needs us.

“We can’t wait to see you on 28 October for a day of tricks and treats!”

Advance registration tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children and are available to book now at www.stch.org.uk/halloween.

Participants are also asked to raise at least £25 in sponsorship.

The money the community raises from this challenge will help provide local terminally ill people with expert care.

Visit: www.stch.org.uk/halloween