Do you know a heart hero in Sussex?

A national charity is on the hunt for local heroes in Sussex.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is launching its Heart Hero Awards 2018 and asking for people to nominate their heart hero.

The awards, which are now in their four year, recognise the different ways people fight heart disease.

This year there are three categories: Healthcare Hero, Young Heart Hero and the Inspiration Award.

The Healthcare Hero award will recognise a doctor, nurse, or person working in a healthcare setting who has made a special effort to make a difference to the life of a heart patient or their family.

The Young Heart Hero award will go to an exceptional person under the age of 18 years who has done something amazing for the BHF and is a source of inspiration to others.

The Inspiration award will recognise a person who inspires others through their determination and dedication.

Whether that is through their fundraising efforts, taking part in a physical challenge, organising an event, or volunteering activities.

Simon Gillespie, chief executive at BHF said: “Heart and circulatory disease impacts on the lives of millions of people across the UK.

“Yet, there are so many ordinary people who, when confronted with that challenge, are doing extraordinary things.

“The heart hero awards recognise and celebrate the efforts of those who are working selflessly to make life better for other people.

“So if you know someone who is making a difference then please put their name forward so that their contribution can be recognised and honoured.”

Nominations are open until May 11 at 4pm.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards dinner that will take place in London on the October 5.

You can nominate someone for a heart hero award at: bhf.org.uk/heartheroes