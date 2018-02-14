Dramatic photos as car comes off road in village crash

Dramatic photos show the moment a car came off the road hitting parked cars and a fence at a village home.

The collision took place along Ockley Lane in Hassocks this morning (February 14) and also saw a power line damaged.

Dramatic photos show the aftermath of a crash in Hassocks this morning (February 14). Photo by John Dyne

Pictures show the vehicle end up on the bonnet of another car parked in a driveway and severe damage to a garden fence.

John Dyne was on his way out for a coffee when he drove past the crash just after 8am.

He said: “There’s quite a sharp double bend. It’s probably 40ft away from the road. It’s gone flying.”

Police said officers attended the crash at about 7am and closed one lane of the road.

A man, who was driving the car, suffered a minor head injury, officers added.

UK Power Networks have been called to assess the damage to the electricity pole.