Drink-drivers in Crawley and Horsham convicted

A number of drink-drivers in Crawley and Horsham have been convicted.

David Bryceson, 34, a plumber, of Woodlands, Crawley, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on March 1, charged with driving with 254mcg of cocaine and 800mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was ordered to pay a £500 fine, £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge, police said. He was arrested in Goffs Park Road, Crawley, on December 19, last year.

Anthony Marcer, 37, unemployed, of Ifield Drive, Crawley, appeared at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on February 20, charged with driving while unfit through drugs, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was ordered to pay a £380 fine, £150 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, police said. He was arrested in Overdene Drive, Crawley, on December 19.

Connor Puttuck, 19, an assembler, of Clitherow Gardens, Crawley, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on March 5, charged with driving with more than 10mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system and possession of cannabis.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, police said.

He was arrested in Titmus Drive, Crawley, on December 27, last year.

Marc Fulbrook, 28, a bricklayer, of Chantrey Road, Crawley, appeared at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on March 6, charged with driving with 91mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He was disqualified from driving for 36 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, police said.

He was also ordered to pay a £650 costs and a £85 victim surcharge. He was arrested in Chantrey Road, Crawley, on December 28, last year.

Matthew Goddard, 26, a mechanic, of Spiro Close, Pulborough, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on March 1, charged with driving with 199mcg of benzoylecgonine and 45mcg or cocaine per litre of blood in his system.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £50 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, police said.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.