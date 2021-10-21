Driver dies after Volkswagen hits tree in East Grinstead: two passengers seriously injured
A man died after a Volkswagen Caddy hit a tree in East Grinstead just after midnight on Thursday (October 21), Sussex Police have said.
A police spokesman said the incident happened in Kipling Way at about 12.05am.
The silver vehicle contained five men, all from East Grinstead, police said.
“The 27-year-old driver was tragically pronounced dead at the scene,” said the spokesman.
He added: “Two passengers aged 31 and 28 sustained serious injuries, and a further two passengers aged 31 and 30 sustained minor injuries
“The incident occurred in the vicinity of a police car; as such, the matter has been referred to the IOPC for investigation.”
Police are urging anyone with any information or dash cam footage to email [email protected], quoting Operation Herald.