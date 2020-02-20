Driver of 44-tonne lorry arrested in Handcross following drug test

A driver of a 44-tonne lorry was arrested after being stopped on the A23 at Handcross on Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

Police said the lorry was stopped for a routine weighbridge test, but the driver was arrested after a drugs swipe and after cannabis, a class B controlled drug, was found.

The driver, 39, from Belvedere, Kent, was later released under investigation pending further enquiries, police confirmed.

