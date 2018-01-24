Drivers face months of disruption on A264

Lane closures will be in force on the A264 road between Horsham and Crawley for more three months during construction of a new access route.

The roadworks will be carried out by developers Crest Nicholson on the A264 at Kilnwood Vale and are due to start on February 5.

Traffic lights will be in force during the works - construction of a secondary access to Kilnwood Vale - which are expected to finish on May 17.

A spokesman said: “The new system will allow traffic in the following directions: left in, left out and right out. It will also deliver a signal controlled ‘Pegasus’ (horse/cycle and pedestrian) crossing, which will provide access to the public rights of way and Country Park to the south of the A264.

“Lane closures on the A264 and the entrance to Kilnwood Vale at the secondary access point will be in place during the works.

“Access to surrounding properties and businesses will be maintained at all times.

“Advance notices will be put in place on the surrounding roads to warn motorists about the road works a week before they are due to start.”