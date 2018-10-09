Drivers warned of months of delays during Crawley roundabout work

Drivers have been warned there will be disruption during work on a Crawley roundabout.

Crest Nicholson will start work on the Cheals Roundabout on October 22.

A spokesman said: “Works are expected to be completed by the end of May/early June 2019, with some disruption along Horsham Road, Crawley Avenue and surrounding areas expected during this time.”

The improvements will be funded by Crest Nicholson as part of its Kilnwood Vale development.

There will be a new left turn filter lane leading from Horsham Road to Crawley Avenue, as well as new footways and pedestrian crossing points at the junction.

Lane closures on Horsham Road and Crawley Avenue will be put in place.

The Crest Nicholson spokesman said: “Road users are being advised to expect delays and, if possible, to please allow extra time for their journeys. Crest Nicholson apologises for any inconvenience and will ensure that every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.

“Access to surrounding properties and businesses will be maintained at all times. Advance notices will be put in place on the surrounding roads to warn motorists and other road users about the road works a week before they are due to start.

“Should the public need to contact the team, the contact number for the contractor carrying out the works is 0777239879.”