Drivers warned over M23 weekend closure

The M23 will be closed over the weekend as engineers continue to carry out works to improve the road.

The motorway will be shut northbound between junction 10 (Copthorne) and 9 (Gatwick) as contractors work to resurface the road.

Surrey County Council said the closure will take place from 10pm today (April 20) until 4am on Monday (April 23).

Diversions routes will be in place, suitable for all vehicles.

The council said the weekend closures were ‘unavoidable due to the nature and scale of the work involved’ and has warned of delays.

The southbound carriageway will be open as normal.