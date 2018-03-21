Drivetime radio presenters take on K2 gym challenge for Sport Relief

BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey Drivetime presenters are each taking on a one hour Sport Relief challenge at K2 Leisure Centre tomorrow (March 22).

Mark Carter will spend 60 minutes non-stop on a rowing machine 4-5pm, then Mike Buxton will take to an exercise bike 5-6pm before Sarah Gorrell dives into the pool for an hour long swimathon 6-7pm. Travel reporter Sylvie Blackmore will be undertaking 60 minutes of non-stop trampolining.

Listeners can hear how the team get on in a special programme from 4-7pm and anyone wishing to support the team can donate to Sport Relief right at https://my.sportrelief.com/sponsor/Drivetime

Mark Carter, who is also Assistant Managing Editor said: “It’s fair to say that none of us are in peak physical fitness but we all want to do our bit to raise money for such a brilliant cause.”

Presenter Sarah Gorrell added: “Presenting from a swimming pool will be a first for me. I’ll be perfecting my backstroke between now and the big day.”

