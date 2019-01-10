Driving tests: How hard is it to pass at Crawley test centre?

Data has revealed how hard it is to pass your driving test at Crawley test centre.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show 41 per cent of all learners passed their practical test there between April and September 2018.

Overall built up urban areas tended to have lower pass rates

| See how learner drivers fared at the Burgess Hill and Lancing test centres |

The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46 per cent.

The Pavilion, in Birmingham, was the toughest test centre, with 29 per cent of drivers successfully getting their licences.

Overall built up urban areas tended to have lower pass rates, while at quieter rural test centres learners appeared to find the exam easier.

Gairloch, in the Scottish Highlands, has the highest pass rate, 81 per cent.

Crawley test centre conducted 3,247 tests over the sixth-month period and 1,320 people passed.

Historically men have paid more for car insurance than women as they have more accidents, but the figures show they have a higher pass rate.

At Crawley test centre, 43.3 per cent gained their licence compared to 38.1 per cent of women.

Just over a year ago, the driving test was changed, with many observers saying the new test is tougher than the old one.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist their windows while driving.

However, the new test does not seem to have bothered rookie drivers at Crawley test centre.

In April 2017, under the old test, the pass rate was 40.4 per cent, less than the rate in April 2018, with the new test.

Data from the 2017-18 financial year shows the number of first time passes.

At Crawley test centre, 42.2 per cent of people taking their test for the first time passed, with 56 learners succeeding first time with no minor faults.

Drivers taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking their mirrors at the right time.

DVSA chief driving examiner, Mark Winn, said: “The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

“We constantly monitor our examiner’s performance so they conduct and assess driving tests in accordance with the standards set. This includes the supervision of live tests.”

• Report by Ralph Blackburn, data reporter

---

Electric cars becoming more popular with West Sussex drivers as ranges increase and prices decrease

Blue badge parking: More West Sussex people using scheme which is being extended to those with hidden disabilities this year

Free TV licences: Tens of thousands of West Sussex households could lose out when scheme ends next year

The £44,000 pay gap between West Sussex’s top and bottom earners

Dry January: Nearly 60,000 West Sussex drinkers expected to ditch alcohol