Footage from a drone shows the extent of the flooding in Pulborough today.

The A29 in Pulborough has been closed in both directions due to the flooding and a diversion route has been put in place.

Flooding in Pulborough. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

The fire service is advising people to avoid to area. It is also warning people not to attempt to drive through floodwater.

For the latest travel updates from around the county, read this.

To see more photos of the flooding in Pulborough – click here.