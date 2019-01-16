Drunk driver left trail of damage after driving across A24 roundabout

A drunk driver ended up driving straight across a roundabout on the A24 at Horsham on his way back from his work’s Christmas party.

Police discovered a trail of damage after Ben Sindall - who was more than twice over the legal alcohol limit - drove his Vauxhall Vivaro across the Robin Hood Roundabout on the A24.

Roundabout signs and a large amount of oil and debris were found strewn onto the road when police arrived at the scene following the incident on December 15.

Police say Sindall, from Shelley Road, Horsham, admitted being in ‘no fit state to drive’. Said a spokesman: “He said he intended to get a taxi home but stupidly chose to drive – and instead of going around the roundabout, he drove straight over it.”

Sindall, a 37-year-old carpet fitter, was later charged with driving with 91mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

And at Crawley Magistrates’ Court last week he was disqualified from driving for 23 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Sindall was convicted as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers. The police spokesman said later: “If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include a minimum 12 month ban; n unlimited fine; a possible prison sentence; a criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment; an increase in your car insurance; and trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.”

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.