Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce first visit to Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Prince Harry and Meghan - have confirmed they will visit Sussex on Wednesday (October 3).

The Royal Party will visit Edes House, in West Street, Chichester, where they will be shown the rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence.

The Sussex Declaration is one of only two contemporary handwritten ceremonial manuscript copies, the other being the signed copy housed in the National Archives in Washington D.C.

After visiting Edes House the Duke and Duchess will then travel along the coast to Bognor Regis where they will officially open the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park. Read more about the technology park here.

Their Royal Highnesses will then travel to Brighton where they will head to the Royal Pavilion before visiting Survivors’ Network, a charity that supports survivors of sexual violence and abuse in Sussex, speaking with service users, volunteers and staff.

The final engagement of the day will be a visit to JOFF Youth Centre in the coastal town of Peacehaven. The centre is a community hub that offers a range of positive activities, a ‘chill out’ area and music practice room.

Lionel Barnard, chairman of West Sussex County Council added: “West Sussex County Council is very excited to hear that The Duke And Duchess of Sussex are coming to Chichester and Bognor Regis, starting with a visit to one of the many historic buildings we have in our county, followed by the opening of one of the latest developments. We hope this will be the first of many visits by the couple.”

Peter Fields, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex says the Duke and Duchess are looking forward to getting to know more about Sussex and the people who live in the county. He added: “Knowing how busy Their Royal Highnesses are, it will be a great pleasure for me to welcome them to East Sussex starting at the Royal Pavilion.”

