Earthquake felt in Crawley

Residents in Crawley have reported feeling an earthquake which struck Newdigate this afternoon (Tuesday, February 19).

The British Geological Survey, which monitors quakes around the world, said a 1.9 magnitude tremor struck Newdigate at 5.03pm today.

Reports were received from people who felt the event in Crawley and Charlwood.

It comes days after a 2.4 magnitude tremor struck an area around Dorking in Surrey, which was felt in Gatwick, Horley, Burstow and Smallfield.

That quake was the first to hit the region this year following seven quakes in the area over a four-month period last summer.

The first earthquake ever recorded in the area was reported on Easter Sunday 2018 where 2.7 magnitude tremors shook houses in Horsham and Crawley.

