Eco-friendly energy plant will power new Crawley homes

An eco-friendly energy plant will be built in Crawley town centre to heat new homes.

The first phase of Crawley Borough Council’s plans to develop a district heat network was approved by Full Council on Wednesday (December 12).

Councillors voted to approve funding for the project which includes a £1.25m grant from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which the council was awarded in April 2017.

Phase one of the project will be the construction of an energy centre consisting of a combined heat and power (CHP) plant, which produces heat and electricity and heat piping.

This will form part of the Town Hall redevelopment site.

Once completed, Kilnmead Car Park, Westrock Car Park, new Town Hall and the Town Hall residential development will connect to the energy centre.

A council spokesman said: “Under the council’s local plan, the District Heat Network will help significantly reduce energy and carbon emissions for both the council and organisations connecting to the DHN, as generating electricity locally using a CHP plant allows this waste heat to be captured and used to heat buildings or produce hot water.”

Councillor Geraint Thomas, cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, added: “This is great news for a very important project. Here at the council we are committed to being zero carbon by 2050 and the approval of the funding and to progress to the next step, brings this ambition closer.”