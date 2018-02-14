Academies appeal for volunteers

Two Crawley academies are looking for volunteers to join their Local Boards.

Desmond Anderson Primary and Pound Hill Infants, part of the University of Brighton Academies Trust, have vacancies for people to work alongside staff and leaders to help shape future strategy and act as a link between academies and the community.

The Trust is particularly interested in hearing from people who have experience in primary or secondary education, fundraising and marketing, working with the local community, local businesses, volunteering with children or young people, and strategic planning.

Full training and support will be given, providing volunteers with board-level leadership, strategy and team working skills.

Dr John Smith, chief executive of the Trust, said Local Board members were an essential link between an academy school and its community.

He added: “They help make a positive impact on young people’s lives; using their professional and personal skills to help shape the vision of an academy, celebrate success, oversee pupil wellbeing and ensure the academy communicates effectively with parents/carers.

“We work collaboratively with our 15 Sussex-based academies and everyone connected to them to achieve excellence. Both the Trust and our academy principals value highly the role Local Board members play in maintaining links with their local community.”

Josephine Notaras, who serves on the Local Board of Desmond Anderson Primary, explained her role: “As a mother of four I’m a firm believer in the importance of a good education. I see my role as a critical friend to the academy and I find being a Local Board member interesting and inspiring.”

Bill Steele, who is on the Local Board of Lindfield Primary Academy, said: “Being a Local Board member is enjoyable and rewarding. I volunteered as I have always been interested in education and doing this enables me to help make a difference to the academy and its community.”

To find out more and to apply visit: www.brightonacademiestrust.org.uk/locallink

Expression of interest are requested by Wednesday 28 February 2018.