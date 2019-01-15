Awards for ‘unsung heroes’ helping Crawley’s cash-strapped schools

The ‘unsung heroe’s helping Crawley’s cash-strapped schools can enjoy a moment in the spotlight.

School business managers are eligible for one of the accolades in the Sussex Teacher of the Year awards.

Simon Webber, a partner at Kreston Reeves, Crawley

Crawley accountancy firm Kreston Reeves is backing the awards.

Simon Webber, a partner at Kreston Reeves, said: “We are really happy to be able to support the Teacher of the Year Awards for a second year in a row.

“Working with school business managers, we recognise that they are often an ‘unsung hero’ of a school.

“And with increasing financial pressures in schools they are going to become even more critical in ensuring schools in our counties continue to deliver the best outcomes for pupils.”

The awards are organised by educational charity Inspire Schools and recognise school staff’s expertise, dedication and vital contribution to the community.

There are categories for newly qualified and primary and secondary school teachers, as well as non-teaching staff and volunteers.

Anyone who does paid or unpaid work in a school can be nominated, and anyone can nominate them.

Awards coordinator Karen Brinkman said: “It’s great to have Kreston Reeves on board for the Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards again this year.

“We know just how committed they are to helping schools in the county succeed.

“The deadline for submitting nominations for the awards is March 7, and anyone can easily do so online.”

The awards judges will select overall winners for the whole region, as well as singling out examples of excellence in Sussex’s individual districts.

The ceremony takes place at Jury’s Inn Hotel in Brighton in June.

In addition to Kreston Reeves and Jury’s Inn, the awards’ supporters also include Sussex Newspapers.

Any other business interested in getting involved with the awards should contact Karen Brinkman by emailing KBrinkman@inspireschools.org.uk or call 0844 264 0291. www.sussexteacheroftheyear.co.uk.