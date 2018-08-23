Best ever GCSE results for Worth

Worth students are celebrating after receiving the best results the school has ever achieved since GCSEs were introduced in 1988.

Almost two-thirds of all grades awarded to Worth students were A* - A (or 7, 8 or 9). Well over half of all pupils received six or more A* or A (or 7, 8 or 9) grades.

Forty per cent of all results were given the top grade of A* (or 8 or 9).

Six students received straight A* (or 8 or 9) grades, amassing an incredible 75 between them.

Simon Fisher, Deputy Head (Academic), said: “We are particularly delighted with these results given the level of change to the qualifications pupils sat this year. In the first year for those subjects assessed under the more rigorous 9-1 grading system, for 9 to be the most popular grade (25% of all 9-1 grades) and 8 to be the next most popular (19% of all 9-1 grades) is an excellent achievement.”*

* 8 and 9 are equivalent to an A* under the previous grading system.

