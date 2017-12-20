Christmas treat from Bewbush children

If you were near Dorsten Square this afternoon, you may have heard an awful lot of singing.

Children from the Bewbush Academy had gathered outside their school to entertain a huge crowd of mums, dads, nans and granddads with a Christmas concert.

Christmas songs at the Bewbush Academy

Under the enthusiastic guidance of primary school music specialist Kaytie Harding, the youngsters belted their way through a number of songs, including Jingle Bells and I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day.

Kaytie, who started teaching he children the songs in October, said: "I'm so proud of them. These children are really special children and it's the most exciting school I've taught at. I'm overwhelmingly proud!"