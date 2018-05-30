Council calls for views on draft school strategy

West Sussex County Council is asking people for their views on its draft School Effectiveness Strategy for 2018-2022.

The aim of the strategy is to set out how the council will work with bodies such as schools, colleges and trusts to raise standards and develop sustainability.

One of the principles outlined in the strategy document was: “To secure the highest quality education provision for all our West Sussex children and young people to ensure standards are the best they can be so they have the best start in life.”

Richard Burrett, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “We’re keen to hear the views of anyone who has an interest in education provision across West Sussex which will help inform our final School Effectiveness Strategy from 2018 to 2022.”

The consultation will end on June 15.

Documents can be found at www.westsussex.gov.uk/schooleffectiveness2018 .