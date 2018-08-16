Crawley school celebrates 71% of pupils reaching A* to C

A Crawley school and sixth form is celebrating it’s second best year ever in terms of A level progress from students.

At St Wilfrid’s Catholic School 71 per cent of students achieved an A* to C grade in A levels or their BTEC equivalents, with 16 percent achieving A or A* grades.

Headteacher, Michael Ferry, said: “These results are testament to the hard work of both students and staff as well as to the continued support from parents and carers.

“Some of our students have already gained apprenticeships since leaving year 13 with many being successful in gaining university places from September.

“Although it is early days, we believe that every student who applied for university has been offered a place.

“We wish them all the very best for the future.”

Standout pupils included Yasmine Walters, who achieved more than two grades higher than her expected grades (based on GCSE results), with Georgia Green coming a close second by achieving just under two grades more.

Other students who made significant progress include Alexander Fisher, Hamisha Salim, Keely Middleton, Christopher Spackman, Abbie Bennett, Hubert Buksinski, Hannah Kehoe and James Woodhead, all achieving more than one grade more.

Some of the outstanding performers from St Wilfrid’s included Georgia Green, A* and two As, Toby Read, two A*s and one B, Jesse O’Sullivan, two As and one B, Yasmine Walters one A*, one distinction and one B and Georgia Seymour, one distinction*, one distinction and one C.

Also with exceptional results were Chloe Murray with one A* and two Bs and Rebecca Stevenson, Tom Daly, Hamisha Salim and Jennifer Black all with one A and two Bs.