Crawley school gets houseplants that can ‘improve air quality and reduce stress levels’

A Crawley school has been given houseplants by a garden centre.

Haskins Garden Centre in Snowhill said the benefits of the plants included helping purifying the air in classrooms at Copthorne CE Junior School during winter months when windows remain closed.

Mark Smith, assistant general manager at Haskins, said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Copthorne CE Junior School to help raise awareness of the benefits that introducing a green leafy houseplant into a school environment can bring.

“We teamed up with the school to kick-start the new year and help boost concentration, improve air quality and reduce stress levels by providing them with complimentary houseplants.”

Karen Reynolds, the school’s business manager, collected a variety of houseplants for the school. She said: “These will be placed in each of the classrooms for the children to enjoy.”

A garden centre spokesman said: “Houseplants help to make the air indoors less toxic by purifying the air and eliminating any volatile organic compounds.

“Studies also show that humans are generally happier when surrounded by a plant.

“Indoor rooms can be full of airborne pollutants, with carpets, paint and even people harbouring toxins - especially in the winter months, when windows are closed to the cold air outside and central heating is ramped up indoors.”