Crawley school reveals its The Greatest Showman style video

It has become a regular occurrence for St Wilfrid’s Catholic School with a new video released at the end of every academic year - as well as at Christmas.

Today, it has released its newest video, based this time on the Blockbuster hit The Greatest Showman.

Hot on the heels of the massive success of their version of Love Actually, St Wilfrid’s staff have come together to create a five minute medley of The Greatest Showman song, including a range of different tracks and recreation of scenes from the movie.

As usual Josh Smith, the school’s media technician, came up with the master plan and organised the rehearsals and filming.

Sarah Gildea from the school in St Wilfrid’s Way, said: “This year there were over 60 members of staff involved and it has been by far our most ambitious attempt at a film yet.”

