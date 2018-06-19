Double joy for Langley Green Primary

Langley Green Primary School has been given plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Praise from Ofsted for the good quality of education at the school was coupled with the announcement that headteacher Alison Wallis had been named a national leader of education (NLE) by the Department for Education.

Mrs Wallis’s appointed means Langley Green is now a national support school and will offer support and additional leadership to schools in need of help.

She said: “We have been supporting a number of schools already and are delighted that we now have national recognition for this work.

“Our Ofsted inspection report recognises that we are a high-performing school and we are in a strong position to support other schools.”

Her leadership was one of the points praised by Ofsted, following its first short inspection since being rated ‘good’ in 2014. In his report, published on June 6, inspector Bruce Waelend said Mrs Wallis and her team were “dedicated to improving the school and helping it to become the best it can be”.

Staff morale was seen to be high, while the children enjoyed attending school and exuded “friendliness and pride for their school”.

Mr Waelend added: “Pupils are motivated to learn, and their behaviour is impeccable. Parents are wholly supportive of the school. They appreciate the way that staff keep in touch with parents to raise any concerns about pupils’ learning or well-being.

“One parent said: ‘Staff are brilliant and are always there for our every need’.”

Children were seen to make strong progress in Key Stage 2, particularly in writing and maths.

While good progress was also made in reading, attainment at the end of Year 6 in 2017 was well below the national average.

Mark Sudan, chairman of governors, said: “This latest Ofsted report is a thoroughly justified tribute to the hard work and dedication of everyone associated with our school.”

He added: “It is particularly gratifying that the inspector recognises that the safety and wellbeing of our children is – and always will be – a top priority for us, and that they themselves feel ‘entirely safe’ and secure as they go about their life in school.”

To read the report in full, log on to the Ofsted website.