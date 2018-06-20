Dramatic way to stand up to bullying

All 240 Year 7 students at Oriel High School have taken part in an anti-bullying workshop.

The youngsters, along with the school’s anti-bullying ambassadors from Years 9 and 10, used hour-long drama sessions to explore the impact of bullying on others.

Called Stand Up And Be Counted, the workshop was organised by the international John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative, which offers free community events for young people, ranging from leadership development to the building of self esteem.

A school spokesman said: “Students enjoyed the sessions – it was a chance to get out of the classroom, work with new people and do something different.

"They had fun but they also appreciated the opportunity to talk about an important topic like bullying.”

John Maxwell team member Olive Pellington said the initiative gave her the chance to "influence tomorrow's leaders today".

She added: "With John Maxwell, I've learned that leadership is not achieved over night but develops daily.

"Our goal is to spark an international and lifelong leadership interest in today's youth."