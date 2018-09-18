Find out about university life at Crawley Library event

Students can find out about university life at an information evening at Crawley Library.

Year 12, 13 and Level 3 students, their parents and carers are invited next Tuesday (September 25).

Experts from the universities of Brighton, Sussex and Chichester, Brighton and Sussex Medical School and parents/carers of university students will be on hand to answer questions.

Topics will include student finance, how to apply, the application process, medical school ‘myth-busters’, how to choose a university and what qualifications are required.

Visit the Longley Room from 6pm-8pm.

For more information and to book, email: admin@sussexlearningnetwork.org.uk

