Free Crawley workshop to teach parents how to keep their children safe online

Parents and carers in West Sussex are invited to attend a free NSPCC online safety workshop.

It will be held at Holy Trinity School, Buckswood Drive, Gossops Green, 6pm - 8pm, on Thursday, January 17.

Child internet safety

NSPCC local campaigns manager Emma Motherwell will deliver the session, which is being offered as part of a series of free Stay Safe sessions hosted by West Sussex County Council.

A spokesman said: “The free NSPCC workshop is primarily aimed at parents of children aged 7 to 11 years old and is designed to give parents and carers the skills and knowledge to understand the internet as young people do, and to encourage parents to talk to their children about the online world, its positives and its risks.”

People interested can turn up on the night or book a place by emailing: CommunitySafety.Wellbeing@westsussex.gov.uk

