Gatwick free school’s second bid for permanent permission

A Crawley free school has submitted its second bid to secure permanent planning permission for its current home.

The Gatwick School, which is run by an academy trust, opened in former office buildings in Manor Royal off Gatwick Road back in September 2014 under one year permitted development rights granted by the Government.

Fresh plans for The Gatwick School

Its bid for permanent permission was rejected by Crawley Borough Council’s Development Control Committee in August 2015 due to safety concerns over traffic and parking.

The school is operating at the site with a temporary short-term permission.

Now the Education and Schools Funding Agency (ESFA) has submitted a fresh application for permanent use of the site, new external over-cladding, new windows and doors, a new build sports hall, revised car parking, external play areas and landscaping.

According to the application the school has a current occupancy of 476 pupils with an annual intake of up to 120 pupil places each year, growing organically to reach its full capacity of 1,020 pupils in 2020.

A total of 57 staff are employed, but this is due to rise to 71 in September and then 132 when the school is full.

It is an all-through primary and secondary school with pupils aged four to 16.

According to the application’s design and access statement added: “The existing school since gaining temporary planning permission has thrived, increasing in numbers since 2014 and generated more employment to the area, plus is a positive impact on local business their links and community.

“The Ofsted report comments are testament to the on-going success of the school.”

The scheme include a car park management plan and travel plan, which include staggered timetables incorporating breakfast clubs and after school activities, along with drop-off points and detailed proposals for the car park layout including staff and pupil areas.

To comment visit www.crawley.gov.uk/planning using code CR/2017/0596/FUL.

What do you think? Email crawleyobserver@jpress.co.uk