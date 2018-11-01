Gatwick School pupil in major science and engineering final

A pupil from The Gatwick School has been selected to compete at the UK finals of a science and engineering competition after their exciting project caught the eye of judges.

Louis Hitchcock, a year 10 pupil from the school will now take his place in next year’s final of The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition.

Louis, has been announced as one of the winners of the regional heats at The Big Bang South East, with his project entitled ‘26A1-Drones’.

As part of the project, he worked to create a system when fully operational could be an inexpensive solution to search and rescue missions.

The intention is to provide a system where emergency services arrive at a scene with inbuilt software in their vehicle or mobile technology; the system should be robust enough for 4-6 drones to either automatically detect areas of threat and in coordination scan the area; or a set of coordinates can be added.

Mark Titterington, Chief Executive, EngineeringUK said: “The pupil from The Gatwick School really impressed the judges with their project and we’re excited to see how they do at the UK finals. It is a huge achievement to progress to this stage of The Competition and Louis should be incredibly proud to take up his place and compete at The Big Bang Fair in March.

“Going into its 11th year in 2019, The Big Bang Fair continues to be a great source of STEM inspiration for young people, representing an amazing opportunity for young visitors, their teachers and parents to get hands-on with a wide range of activities, workshops and shows, and engage in meaningful career conversations with professionals, all designed to bring classroom learning to life and inspire the next generation.”

The student will be invited to attend the competition finals, which are taking place at The Big Bang Fair at Birmingham’s NEC in March 2019.

Here, they will vie for top prizes including the coveted title of UK Young Engineer and GSK UK Young Scientist of the Year.