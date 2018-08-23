Horley’s Oakwood School sees another year of strong GCSE results

Oakwood School is delighted to report another strong set of GCSE results for 2018. 60% of pupils were successful in gaining standard passes including English and Maths and there were good outcomes from virtually all subject areas.

The overall school progress measure has risen further and the number of 9-4 grades compares favourably with the national average.

Headteacher Simon Potten with some of the students

Thirty-nine students (over 25% of the student cohort) gained top grades in either English or Maths.

Headteacher, Simon Potten, commented: “I am delighted to be able to announce another very positive set of GCSE results for Oakwood School.

“Many subjects have exceeded expectation and produced strong outcomes and, given the new challenging assessment framework that schools have had to face, this is very pleasing indeed. I would like to offer my congratulations to all students and pay testament to the continued hard work of staff in achieving these results.”